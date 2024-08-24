211 drugs cases registered, 330 arrested this year: SSP Ludhiana Rural

Senior superintendent of police (SSP Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said that they have arrested 330 peddlers and smugglers in connection with 211 drugs cases registered so far this year. The accused in Ludhiana police custody on Saturday. (HT Photo)

He said that the cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act come as part of a special campaign launched by the state government and Punjab director general of police (DGP) to combat drug trafficking and anti-social elements.

In these cases, the seizures made by rural police include 3.6 kg of heroin, 40.1 quintals of poppy husk, 19.3 kg of opium, 2.9 kg of ganja, 14,871 intoxicating pills and capsules and 18.780 kg of green poppy plants.

Police also confiscated over ₹4 crore drug money and 71 vehicles, 45 motorcycles, 25 cars and a truck.

The SSP added that in August 2024, properties worth over ₹1 crore belonging to 14 smugglers were attached in six NDPS cases.

He said that this year, authorities have attached properties valued nearly ₹9.5 crore linked to 51 smugglers in of 31 NDPS cases.

The SSP emphasised that the police are committed to continuing their efforts to make Punjab drug-free and bring drug dealers and anti-social elements to justice.