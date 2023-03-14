21-year-old Ambala man gets 7-year RI for raping teen girl

Over four years after an Ambala resident raped a 15-year-old girl in November 2018, a fast-track court on Monday sentenced him to seven-year rigorous imprisonment (RI). The Ambala resident, who was a minor at the time of the crime and now 21 years old, was convicted under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. (Shutterstock)

The man, who was a minor at the time of the crime and now 21 years old, was convicted under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was also fined ₹20,000 by the court of additional sessions judge Aarti Singh.

While the defence appealed for leniency, citing that his father had passed away in 2016, his younger brother was pursuing graduation and he was the sole breadwinner, the public prosecutor sought maximum punishment, arguing that the heinous act did not deserve any leniency.

Pronouncing the judgment, the court said, “He committed penetrative sexual assault with victim who was 15 years and three months old. Minor child faced traumatic experience at a tender age. Cases of sexual assault are on the rise and minor children need to be protected from any kind of sexual assault.”

Notably, the minor was declared hostile, as she did not support the prosecution version.

“Thus, keeping in view the circumstance, the court is not inclined to grant any compensation to the victim,” the order read.