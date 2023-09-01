21-year-old Chandigarh youth rapes, impregnates minor, held

In yet another sexual crime against children in the city, a 21-year-old man kidnapped and repeatedly raped a 16-year-old girl, who is now four months pregnant. A 21-year-old Chandigarh man kidnapped and repeatedly raped a 16-year-old girl, who is now four months pregnant. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Suraj Kumar, a resident of Daria village, has been arrested.

Kumar was arrested on the complaint of the minor’s mother, who alleged that he kidnapped her daughter and took her to Bihar, where he raped her.

After her daughter returned home, she fell sick, following which she took her to a local government hospital, where doctors revealed that she was four months pregnant.

Police have booked Kumar under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (2) (N) (committing rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

On August 14, a 12-year-old girl, who had ventured out to buy a national flag ahead of Independence Day, was kidnapped and raped by a 28-year-old man in the forest area of Khudda Lahora.

Just two days before this, police had arrested two men, a BTech graduate and a lab technician, for gang-raping two Class 9 students of a government school in Chandigarh.

