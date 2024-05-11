 21-year-old critical after being attacked with iron rods, sticks in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
21-year-old critical after being attacked with iron rods, sticks in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 11, 2024 08:32 AM IST

21-year-old man attacked by group of youths with iron rods and sticks in Ram Darbar, suffering grievous head injuries. Accused arrested by police.

A group of youths attacked a 21-year-old man with iron rods and sticks near Ravidas Mandir in Ram Darbar on Thursday evening.

Chandigarh Police said there was a history of rivalry between the victim and the accused. (HT File)
The victim, identified as Rohit Kumar, suffered grievous head injuries in the attack. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where doctors referred him to PGIMER due to his critical condition.

Police swiftly arrested all accused, identified as Ankit Bassi, 19, Arjun, 20, Riyan, 18, Chintu, 19, Aryan, 18, Ravi Kumar, 24, and Yash, 20, all residents of Ram Darbar.

According to police, there was a history of rivalry between the victim and the accused.

Based on the complaint by the victim’s father, the accused were booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

