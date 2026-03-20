21-year-old woman charred to death in Panipat road accident

A 21-year-old woman, who was travelling home to Bareilly for Eid, was charred to death and three others were injured after a Ecco minivan they were travelling in caught fire in Samalkha town on Delhi-Panipat highway on Thursday night, police said on Friday. According to police, the woman was travelling in a shared vehicle with 10 other passengers towards Delhi. (HT Photo for representation)

The accident occurred when a Rajasthan Roadways bus allegedly rammed into the minivan, dragging it for nearly 30 metres, before it erupted into flames.

According to police, the woman was travelling in a shared vehicle with 10 other passengers towards Delhi. Eye witnesses said that the minivan first hit a Kurukshetra-registered SUV, that had already broken down on the highway.

Sunil Kumar, one of the eye-witnesses said that after the first accident, all passengers were getting down, while the woman and a few others were stuck inside, when a speeding bus hit them from behind around 10 pm.

The impact dragged the van for nearly 30 metres and due to the intensity of the crash, the CNG cylinder in the minivan blasted and led to fire, killing the woman and injuring three others.

Police said that a fire tender doused the fire, a crane removed the damaged vehicles, and the injured were taken to civil hospital for treatment. The drivers of the bus and the minivan fled from the spot.