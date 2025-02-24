21-yr-old injured in accidental fire in J&K’s Rajouri

A 21-year-old woman was seriously injured by gunfire at her residence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said. The officials said the woman was given first aid locally and later referred to Government Medical College hospital, Jammu, for specialised treatment. (File)

Shivani, the daughter of Girdari Lal, was fiddling with a licensed 12-bore gun at her Sunderbani residence when it went off, causing injuries to her, they said.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is on, the officials said, adding it was premature to say whether the gun went off accidentally or the victim tried to commit suicide.