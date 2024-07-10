21-yr-old Rajasthan man beaten to death in Rewari village

A 21-year-old Rajasthan man was allegedly beaten to death by family of a seventeen-year-old girl on Monday, police said on Tuesday. The boy had allegedly went to her house in Rewari’s Cheeta Dungra village to meet her, they added. The victim has been identified as Mohit of Giglana village in Alwar district of Rajasthan. (iStock)

According to Rewari police, the victim had befriended the girl who lived in his neighbouring village. On the night of July 8, he went to meet her at her house, which is less than 5 km away from his village.

According to police officials, the girl’s grandmother spotted him.

“The girl’s grandmother alerted the other family members and they caught Mohit. They thrashed him with an iron rod and later informed his father Mukesh and uncle Rajesh. They came and took Mohit home and later to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries,” said sub-inspector Mahipal posted at Kund police-check post in Rewari.

The deceased had completed his graduation and was preparing for Indian Army, the SI added.

“Both the families said that they were unaware about their relationship. The girl’s family members were enraged after spotting Mohit at their house. We are ascertaining how the duo came in contact and we are in the process of registering an FIR against the girl’s family members for killing Mohit. His body was sent to Rewari civil hospital for the post-mortem examination,” the SI said.

In his complaint to the police, Mohit’s uncle Rajesh said that they received a phone call from the girl’s family that they had caught Mohit who had come to meet their daughter.

“When I and my brother reached at Cheeta Dungra village, the girl’s family told us about their relationship and accused my nephew of calling her. Then we took him home and his health started deteriorating. We rushed Mohit to a private hospital in Kund from where he was referred to a hospital in Rewari and he died on the way to hospital. The girl’s family had beaten up Mohit brutally and there were injury marks on his eyes, legs, stomach and chest,” he added.

The police said that the investigation is on and case will be registered soon.