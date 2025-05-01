21-yr-old woman threatened with death, gang-raped by two in Mohali’s Nayagaon

Four separate cases of sexual violence, including a gang-rape, were reported across Mohali district on Wednesday, with police registering cases across multiple jurisdictions. Mohali police said all the absconding accused would be apprehended soon. (HT File)

In Nayagaon, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified men on April 27.

The victim said in the complaint that the accused contacted her via social media and later threatened her with death if she refused to meet them.

Fearing for her safety, she met them at a designated location where they raped her. After confiding in her father, she underwent a medical examination at a government hospital which confirmed the rape.

Police registered a case under Section 351(2) (threatening harm to coerce the victim) and Section 70(1) (gang-rape) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The accused remain at large and investigations are ongoing.

The three other cases featured accusations of rape under false promises of marriage.

In a case from Nayagaon, a 22-year-old woman accused Himanshu, a resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 28-B, of raping her under the pretext of marriage. The victim alleged that Himanshu lured her to a hotel in Nayagaon and raped her before refusing to marry her.

Himanshu was arrested and booked under Section 69 (sexual assault by deceit with no intention of marriage) of BNS. He was produced before a Kharar court and remanded to one-day police custody.

In Kharar, a 32-year-old woman accused Davinder Singh of Bwala village of raping her for years during their long-term relationship under false promises of marriage before cutting off contact. A case under Section 69 of BNS was registered, but Singh remains at large.

Similarly, Phase-1 police booked one Prabhjot Singh of Nabha, Patiala, under Section 376 (rape) of IPC after a 25-year-old woman alleged that he repeatedly raped her during their five years of relationship while falsely assuring marriage. Prabhjot is also absconding.

Police said that all absconding accused would be apprehended soon and strict action be taken as per the law.

Investigations in all four cases are underway.