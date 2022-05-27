22 parcels containing diamond, gold jewellery snatched in Mohali
Four car-borne men snatched 22 courier packages carrying gold and diamond jewellery from two delivery men in Phase 11, police said on Thursday.
The parcels were booked at Bhawani Logistics, Sector 45, for delivery in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar.
The firm’s proprietor, Parveen Khatana, a resident of Sector 45-C, Chandigarh, said he ran the company in partnership with another person.
He had handed seven parcels containing gold and diamond jewellery to his employee, Ravinder Singh, for in-hand delivery in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.
Similarly, 15 parcels of jewellery for Amritsar were assigned to another employee, Shailender Singh.
Both headed out with their respective courier bags around 6.30 am on March 23 and took an auto-rickshaw for the Mohali railway station.
But on the way, a Maruti Suzuki Swift car intercepted the three-wheeler and snatched the bags after a scuffle with the delivery men, before fleeing, he alleged.
Khatana informed the Mohali police, who investigated the matter for four days and registered a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase-11 station on Thursday.
Investigating officer Harvinder Singh said they were looking for clues about the snatchers in CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene.
Meanwhile, Phase-11 station house officer (SHO) Gagandeep Singh said they were also looking into how the courier company took a booking for jewellery, which could only be delivered through an insured jewellery logistics service.
-
Cop loses mobile phone to snatcher in Mohali
A snatcher took away the mobile phone of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from Cheema Chowk in Industrial Area's Phase 8. Investigating officer Swaranjit Singh said Ravinder Kumar, who is posted at Police Lines, was talking to one of his family members on Wednesday night, when the bike-borne snatcher struck. In another case, two youths snatched the purse of one Rashi Srivastva in Chandigarh's Sector 44.
-
Chandigarh: Thar claims newspaper delivery man’s life in early morning mishap
A 50-year-old newspaper delivery man was killed after a Mahindra Thar rammed into Balbir's scooter at the Sector 17/18 traffic lights on early Thursday morning. The victim was identified as Balbir Singh Rana, who hailed from Uttarakhand and lived with his family in Kishangarh village, Chandigarh. Police said while he was approaching the Sector 17/18 light point, a speeding Mahindra Thar, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, hit his Honda Activa from behind.
-
Stakeholders divided over central status for Panjab University
Punjab and Haryana high court's directions to the central government to consider conversion of Panjab University into a central university has evoked mixed reactions from various stakeholders related to the university. Panjab University Teachers Association president Mritunjay Kumar said they were awaiting the outcome of HC's direction, as PUTA's focus was also on bringing PU teachers under Central Service Rules, which were already applicable for teachers at UT colleges.
-
Two passengers from Dubai nabbed with 4 kg smuggled gold at Chandigarh airport
The customs department on Thursday caught two passengers with 4,142 gm gold, which was being illegally smuggled at the Chandigarh International Airport. Both passengers had arrived in the Indigo flight from Dubai at 4.30 pm. Customs officials also frisked another passenger from the same flight and recovered 142 gm gold in the form of five chains, which were concealed in clothes inside a backpack.
-
Chandigarh: Fire officer arrested for accepting ₹30,000 bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested a sub-fire officer for accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 for issuing a fire no-objection certificate to the owner of a showroom in Sector 36. The accused, identified as Surjeet Singh, is the officiating fire officer of the fire stations in Sectors 11 and 38. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced before a court on Friday.
