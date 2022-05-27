22 parcels containing diamond, gold jewellery snatched in Mohali

Four car-borne men snatched 22 courier packages carrying gold and diamond jewellery from two delivery men in Phase 11, police said on Thursday.

The parcels were booked at Bhawani Logistics, Sector 45, for delivery in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

The firm’s proprietor, Parveen Khatana, a resident of Sector 45-C, Chandigarh, said he ran the company in partnership with another person.

He had handed seven parcels containing gold and diamond jewellery to his employee, Ravinder Singh, for in-hand delivery in Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

Similarly, 15 parcels of jewellery for Amritsar were assigned to another employee, Shailender Singh.

Both headed out with their respective courier bags around 6.30 am on March 23 and took an auto-rickshaw for the Mohali railway station.

But on the way, a Maruti Suzuki Swift car intercepted the three-wheeler and snatched the bags after a scuffle with the delivery men, before fleeing, he alleged.

Khatana informed the Mohali police, who investigated the matter for four days and registered a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Phase-11 station on Thursday.

Investigating officer Harvinder Singh said they were looking for clues about the snatchers in CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Phase-11 station house officer (SHO) Gagandeep Singh said they were also looking into how the courier company took a booking for jewellery, which could only be delivered through an insured jewellery logistics service.