22 rifles, pistols, 58 cartilages stolen from Tarn Taran gun house

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Feb 29, 2024 09:44 AM IST

Arms and ammunition – 17 rifles, five pistols and 58 cartilages – were stolen from a gun house near Chabhal Bypass Chowk, police said on Wednesday.

The theft came to light after the owner, Manmeet Singh of Deep Avenue, opened his shop after a week only to find the back room broken and the weapons missing. (HT Photo)

The theft came to light after the owner, Manmeet Singh of Deep Avenue, opened his shop after a week only to find the back room broken and the weapons missing. The stolen weapons reportedly include a .30 bore rifles, 16 rifles of 12 bore, and four .32 bore revolvers and a .32 bore pistol.

“The burglars ransack the shop,” said station house officer Rishav Bhalla, adding that the matter is being probed and the thieves will be arrested soon.

Thursday, February 29, 2024
