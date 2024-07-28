221 dengue cases in Punjab, Hoshiarpur worst hit

(Blurb) People’s participation needed to control it, says health minister Dr Balbir Singh Punjab health department reported 221 dengue cases. (HT File)

With the Punjab health department reporting 221 dengue cases, the disease has started spreading its tentacles across the state. Hoshiarpur has been the worst hit as it reported 56 cases, followed by Ludhiana (34) and Mohali (20).

Last year, Punjab had reported 13,687 cases of dengue, a viral infection transmitted by mosquito that is mostly prevalent during the monsoon season.

It has been learned that dengue larva is being detected in large amount during the health department’s anti-dengue activities and Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh has already expressed concern over it. “We are well prepared for dengue this season, but we need community participation to control the disease that can also prove fatal. People should take proactive steps to check the spread of dengue,” the minister said.

Health officials said they had increased the government-run testing labs this year from 42 to 47. Besides, the number of breeding checkers in the state has also been increased from 800 to 1,200 this year, they said.

According to health officials, larvicides are being sprayed at water stagnation points to stop dengue larvae breeding. A health official, wishing not to be named, said, “After rain, dengue breeding sites in open areas and also inside households may have been increased. We need community participation to fight dengue and avoid outbreak this year too.”

Health officials said that rural and semi-urban areas, which used to report a smaller number of dengue cases till a few years ago, have now turned into hotspot areas.