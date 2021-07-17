2.25 lakh people skipped due date for 2nd dose in Punjab

At a time when campaigns are going on to motivate the masses to get the first dose of the Covid vaccine, Punjab health department is finding it as hard to bring out the people to get their second jab.

According to senior health officials involved in the vaccination drive, more than 1.5 lakh people were due for the second dose a week ago, which now has increased to around 2.25 lakh.

“In around 2 lakh cases, we have sent more than three reminders through SMS on the registered mobile numbers but people are not taking the second dose as per schedule,” said state’s nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar.

State government’s media bulletin reveals that 66,691 people took second dose on Friday which is the highest number in any given day.

While second dose of Covishield is administered after the gap of 84 days, the Covaxin’s second dose is due after 28 days.

“Out of more than one-lakh people whose second Covaxin shot was due, only around 25,000 turned up in the past four days,” said the nodal officer.

A senior doctor posted in Patiala said the biggest reason behind people skipping the the second dose is the (non)availability of the vaccine at the prescribed time and suitable place.

“Hesitancy for the second dose is more among those jabbed with Covaxin because of its irregular supply. People took the first dose with hesitancy when it was available. Now, when their second dose is due, vaccine supply is not regular,” the doctor opined. He said in many cases, people, till few days back, had to wait for one month over and above the prescribed 28-day gap for the second jab.

People are also having the misconception that the government has deliberately increased the gap of Covishield to 84 days due to non-availability of vaccine.

“A lot of unconfirmed studies on social media about the increase in the gap have diverted the minds of the people,” another doctor from Jalandhar said.

A senior state health functionary said the strategy of the health department to consume most of the doses provided by the Centre in a single day was wrong.

“For example, the state is left with around 20,000 doses even as the state got over 1.5 lakh doses on Thursday. If a person due for the second dose is busy on a particular day, he will get the chance to get second dose when the next supply of vaccine arrives. Now, the next arrival of vaccine in Punjab is due on July 22,” the official said.