229 diarrhoea cases reported in Panchkula village

As many as 229 cases of diarrhoea were reported while two tested positive for cholera in Buddanpur village, Panchkula, on Monday. Out of 229 cases, 20 persons were admitted to Sector-6 civil hospital. (iStock)

A total of 10 teams from the health department were deployed to survey 875 houses in the village on Monday. So far, the health authorities have surveyed 1,208 houses. The outbreak happened owing to a suspected mixing of sewerage water with drinking water.