 229 diarrhoea cases reported in Panchkula village
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
229 diarrhoea cases reported in Panchkula village

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 28, 2024 09:36 AM IST

A total of 10 teams from the health department were deployed to survey 875 houses in the village on Monday

As many as 229 cases of diarrhoea were reported while two tested positive for cholera in Buddanpur village, Panchkula, on Monday. Out of 229 cases, 20 persons were admitted to Sector-6 civil hospital.

Out of 229 cases, 20 persons were admitted to Sector-6 civil hospital.
Out of 229 cases, 20 persons were admitted to Sector-6 civil hospital. (iStock)

A total of 10 teams from the health department were deployed to survey 875 houses in the village on Monday. So far, the health authorities have surveyed 1,208 houses. The outbreak happened owing to a suspected mixing of sewerage water with drinking water.

Follow Us On