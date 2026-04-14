Ludhiana: 22-year-old man dies as bike collides with combine harvester near Samrala

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died after his motorcycle collided with a combine harvester and came under the vehicle near a bridge between Lakhoval Khurd and Lakhoval Kalan on the outskirts of Samrala late on Sunday, police said. Victim Parminder Singh (HT File)

The deceased, identified as Parminder Singh, a resident of Samrala, was returning home after meeting a friend in village Julfgarh when the incident occurred. According to preliminary findings, his motorcycle collided with an oncoming combine harvester, following which it was dragged underneath the vehicle.

Police said Singh died at the spot. The body was later retrieved and taken into custody for postmortem examination.

Sub-inspector Purshotam Lal, who reached the site after receiving information, said the deceased’s family has been informed. “He was unmarried and worked with a finance company. He had lost both his parents earlier,” he said.

“The combine harvester involved in the incident has been seized,” Lal added.

Police said further action will be taken after recording statements of the deceased’s family members.