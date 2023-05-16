Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man dies after being hit by bike in Maloya

Man dies after being hit by bike in Maloya

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 16, 2023

A 22-year-old man was killed after being hit by a rashly driven bike in Maloya on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Jiten, a native of Bihar, who was residing with his wife and two children in a rented accommodation in Maloya and worked as a ragpicker.

A 22-year-old man was killed after being hit by a rashly driven bike in Maloya on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Jiten, a native of Bihar, who was residing with his wife and two children in a rented accommodation in Maloya and worked as a ragpicker.

The Maloya police have booked the motorcyclist identified as Bittu of Daddu Majra Colony, who also suffered injuries in the accident.
The Maloya police have booked the motorcyclist identified as Bittu of Daddu Majra Colony, who also suffered injuries in the accident. A 22-year-old man was killed after being hit by a rashly driven bike in Maloya on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representational image)

The Maloya police have booked the motorcyclist identified as Bittu of Daddu Majra Colony, who also suffered injuries in the accident.

Police said that the deceased was roaming around to collect plastic bottles when the bike hit him following which both suffered injuries and were rushed to the PGI.

While Bittu was discharged after treatment, Jiten succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the deceased’s wife is two months pregnant.

