Man dies after being hit by bike in Maloya

A 22-year-old man was killed after being hit by a rashly driven bike in Maloya on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Jiten, a native of Bihar, who was residing with his wife and two children in a rented accommodation in Maloya and worked as a ragpicker. The Maloya police have booked the motorcycist identified as Bittu of Daddu Majra Colony, who also suffered injuries in the accident.

Police said that the deceased was roaming around to collect plastic bottles when the bike hit him following which both suffered injuries and were rushed to the PGI.

While Bittu was discharged after treatment, Jiten succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the deceased’s wife is two months pregnant.

