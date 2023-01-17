22-yr-old held with 3 pistols in Ludhiana

Government Railway Police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man with three countrymade pistols from the Ludhiana Railway station.

The accused has been identified as Sachin, a resident of Ferozepur.

Police said that the he has connections to a Ferozepur-based gang and had bought the pistols from Uttar Pradesh.

Station house officer at GRP police station, Ludhiana, sub-inspector Jiwan Singh, said police are investigating whether Sachin was involved in any crime in the past.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 50 of the Arms Act has been registered against him.