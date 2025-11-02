22-yr-old woman found dead in Chandigarh: Husband, 2 kin booked for dowry death

Police have booked a man and two of his family members for dowry death after his 22-year-old wife was found dead at the couple’s rented house at Mauli Jagran in July. The victim, Nimita Raj, was found hanging at her house in Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, barely 15 days after shifting there. (iStock)

The victim, Nimita Raj, was found hanging at the house barely 15 days after shifting there.

The accused include her husband, Rajneesh, his sister Rama and Rama’s husband Sandeep.

Nimita’s father Majnu, a resident of Madari village in Aurangabad, Sitapur, had submitted a written complaint to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister during a Janata Darshan programme on August 29, 2025.

The complainant alleged that his daughter was subjected to continuous harassment, physical assault and dowry demands by her husband, his sister and her husband, eventually leading to her death.

According to the complaint, Nimita married Rajneesh on December 9, 2024. The father stated he had borrowed around ₹15 lakh for the wedding expenses. Soon after, Nimita informed her parents that she was being beaten “over every little thing” and repeatedly taunted with “What have you brought from home?”. They took away her gold jewellery and also demanded a Mahindra Scorpio to start a business.

Majnu also reported that Rajneesh would return home drunk and assault Nimita.

The complainant further accused Rajneesh and his family of threatening him, claiming they had “high-level connections within the Chandigarh” and that “nothing could be done” against them.

After Nimita was found hanging in Mauli Jagran, the complainant alleged, the police removed the body and sent it for post-mortem without informing them and the report was “influenced to cover up the incident”.

The family was informed of the death late at night, with the claim that it was a case of suicide, which they have disputed.

On the father’s complaint, a zero FIR was initially registered at the Naimisharanya police station in Sitapur, under Sections 80 (2) (dowry death) and Section 85 (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the BNS, and Sections 3 (taking dowry) and 4 (demanding dowry) of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The UP police informed their counterparts in Chandigarh and an FIR was lodged under the same sections at the Mauli Jagran police station on October 31. Further investigation is being carried out by a sub-inspector-level officer.