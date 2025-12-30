23 schools of Mohali district to get national green school award

As many as 23 schools from Mohali district have been selected for the “National Green School Award” and will be honoured at a ceremony in New Delhi on January 30. The audit assessed schools on parameters such as environmental practices, conservation of natural resources, waste management, water and energy use, and adoption of eco-friendly measures. (HT Photo for representation)

The selection is based on the Green School Audit conducted under the environment education programme of the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF&CC) in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST) and the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), New Delhi.

The audit assessed schools on parameters such as environmental practices, conservation of natural resources, waste management, water and energy use, and adoption of eco-friendly measures.

District education officer (Secondary) Ginni Duggal said the selected schools demonstrated sustained efforts by school managements, teachers, students and eco-clubs in promoting environmental awareness. He said the award ceremony will take place at the national level in New Delhi on January 30.

Deputy district education officer Angrej Singh shared the list of selected schools from the district. These include Government Senior Secondary School Kurali, Government High School Joula Kalan, Government High School Karala, Government High School Landra, Government High School Mauli Baidwan and others.

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains congratulated the district education authorities and said the recognition would encourage more schools to take part in environmental initiatives across Punjab.