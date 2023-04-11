In a fit of rage, a 23-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 46-year-old woman to death after the latter asked him not to harass her daughter in Kohara village in the district, police said on Monday. 23-year-old man stabs woman to death in Ludhiana, arrested

The accused, identified as Harshdeep Singh of Kohara village, was arrested on Monday. The court remanded him in three days police custody. He has been booked under section 302 of the IPC.

The woman’s 18-year-old daughter was present at the house at the time of the incident. She hid herself in the bathroom to save herself.

After the crime, the accused managed to escape from the spot. The police arrested him from the court complex when he had come to surrender himself.

The victim has been identified as Babbaljit Kaur of the same village. She had lost her husband 13 years ago. She was living in her parental house with her daughter and 15-year-old son. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Bant Singh, the father of the victim.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at police station Focal Point, said that accused stabbed a woman in her throat. She was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. The police lodged a murder case against the accused and initiated investigation.

The complainant alleged that the accused was harassing his granddaughter for a long time and was forcing her to marry him. The girl refused and complained about it to her mother, who asked her not to harass her daughter and also warned her of police complain, the inspector said.

“The accused nursed grudges against the woman and her daughter. On Sunday, the accused barged in their home with a knife in his hand. The woman was on the veranda while her daughter was in the room. The accused asked about the girl and when Babbaljit resisted and asked him to leave, the accused stabbed the woman in her throat. Her daughter came to the veranda after hearing the cries of her mother. The accused ran after her, but she locked herself in the bathroom and raised an alarm following which the accused escaped,”said the inspector.

“Later, the woman was rushed to the hospital, but she died before reaching there,” he added.

The Inspector said that the accused had barged in the house with a knife in his hand with the intention of harming the woman and her daughter.