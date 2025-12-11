23-year-old Patiala youth dies as cars collide head-on in Landran

A 23-year-old man from Patiala died in a road accident near Orchid Farms on Wednesday night while returning from a friend’s wedding in Landran. The victim has been identified as Jaskirat Singh, who worked in a private company. The victim has been identified as Jaskirat Singh, who worked in a private company. (iStock)

Police said the accident occurred when a speeding car coming from the opposite direction suddenly swerved and rammed into the victims’ vehicle, causing extensive damage. Jaskirat, who was sitting in the front left seat, died on the spot due to the impact.

The complainant, Ramjot Singh, an MA final-year student at Panjab University, was driving the car. He told police that the accused vehicle appeared at high speed and hit their car head-on. The accused driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene immediately after the collision.

People present nearby rushed to help and took both men to a hospital and also informed their families. Doctors declared Jaskirat dead, while Ramjot sustained injuries but is stable.

Police have now identified the offending driver. Investigating officer SI Balvir Singh said that a case has been registered under Sections 324(4), 281, 106(1) and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “We are conducting raids to trace and arrest the accused. The investigation is progressing, and we will act strictly as per law,” he said.

SI Balvir Singh also urged motorists to drive cautiously, especially at night, when visibility is low and road mishaps increase. “Reckless driving continues to claim young lives. People must stay alert and follow traffic rules to prevent such tragedies,” he added.

Police handed over Jaskirat’s body to his family after the post-mortem. The incident has left the victim’s relatives and friends in deep shock, as Jaskirat had left home merely to attend a wedding celebration but never returned. The investigation is ongoing.