Panipat: Youth shot dead by cousin during birthday party

A 23-year-old youth was allegedly shot dead by his cousin brother following an argument during the birthday party of the deceased in Panipat city, the police said on Thursday. A case has been registered under Sections 302 of the IPC and the Arms Act.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar, alias Pahalwan, of Hari Nagar locality of Panipat. He was a property advisor.

The police said the incident took place around 8 pm on Wednesday, when the friends of the deceased had gathered to celebrate his birthday at his office. In his police complaint, father of the deceased alleged that during the celebrations, Vijay’s cousin Sumit Kumar of Tikri village of Baghpat of Uttar Pradesh, who is currently residing in Panipat, engaged in heated arguments with Vijay. Later, Sumit opened fire at him and the bullet hit Vijay.

He was rushed to a hospital but the doctors declared him dead. The police said after getting information, a team along with forensic experts reached the spot and started investigation.

Narender Singh, in-charge of the old industrial police station of Panipat, said a case has been registered against Sumit under Sections 302 of the IPC and the Arms Act. The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem examination and the investigation to arrest the accused is on, he added.