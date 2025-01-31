Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

23-year-old woman murdered by husband over dowry in Pinjore

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 31, 2025 09:44 AM IST

According to investigators, Kapil himself took his bleeding wife to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where doctors declared her dead on arrival

A man allegedly killed his 23-year-old wife by slamming her head against a wall during an altercation at their house in Pinjore on Wednesday night.

The victim, Tanu, had married the accused, Kapil, only in April last year, as per Pinjore police. (HT)
The victim, Tanu, had married the accused, Kapil, only in April last year, as per Pinjore police. (HT)

The victim, Tanu, had married the accused, Kapil, only in April last year, the police said.

According to investigators, Kapil himself took his bleeding wife to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

However, Tanu’s mother, Neelam, a resident of Ambala, alerted the police on Thursday afternoon that she was attacked by Kapil.

Upon receiving the complaint, police launched an investigation, and the crime branch team took Kapil into custody. A post-mortem examination revealed that the victim had suffered a head injury and also had strangulation marks on her body. Investigation at the couple’s house also revealed blood stains on wall, indicating that the assault had taken place.

Police revealed that an argument between the couple had escalated, leading to the fatal assault.

In her complaint, Neelam alleged that her daughter’s in-laws had been harassing her and demanding dowry for a long time.

On her complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 80 (2) (dowry death) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are interrogating the accused to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the crime.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On