23-year-old woman murdered by husband over dowry in Pinjore

A man allegedly killed his 23-year-old wife by slamming her head against a wall during an altercation at their house in Pinjore on Wednesday night. The victim, Tanu, had married the accused, Kapil, only in April last year, as per Pinjore police.

According to investigators, Kapil himself took his bleeding wife to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

However, Tanu’s mother, Neelam, a resident of Ambala, alerted the police on Thursday afternoon that she was attacked by Kapil.

Upon receiving the complaint, police launched an investigation, and the crime branch team took Kapil into custody. A post-mortem examination revealed that the victim had suffered a head injury and also had strangulation marks on her body. Investigation at the couple’s house also revealed blood stains on wall, indicating that the assault had taken place.

Police revealed that an argument between the couple had escalated, leading to the fatal assault.

In her complaint, Neelam alleged that her daughter’s in-laws had been harassing her and demanding dowry for a long time.

On her complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 80 (2) (dowry death) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are interrogating the accused to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the crime.