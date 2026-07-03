24 devotees stranded near Bharmour temple rescued

As torrential rains lash Himachal Pradesh, 24 devotees who had been stranded since Wednesday near a temple in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district after a temporary wooden bridge collapsed were rescued on Thursday, officials said. The swollen Beas river flows past the Victoria Bridge on a cloudy evening, in Mandi, on Thursday. (PTI)

The devotees had gone to the temple near Liunda Dhar which is beyond Bhadra village in Badgran gram panchayat on Tuesday. According to officials, around 50–60 pilgrims had crossed the bridge to reach the shrine. While some returned safely on Wednesday, 24 remained stranded after the bridge was washed away, cutting off access to the temple.

A search and rescue operation was launched after the administration received information about the incident. A joint rescue team comprising personnel from the Mountaineering Institute (Bharmour) and public works department (PWD), rushed to the spot on Wednesday. The local gram panchayat also assisted the rescue operation.

The stranded devotees had to spend the night in the temple before they were rescued on Thursday. The administration has arranged food and essentials for the stranded pilgrims.

Bharmour sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vikas Sharma said, “The temporary wooden bridge on the route to the temple has collapsed. The rescue team reached the site on Thursday and all 24 stranded devotees were evacuated. An NDRF team was also on standby, in case their assistance was required. Before the evacuation, essential supplies were also provided to them.”

Incessant rainfall also triggered a massive landslide near Dinka Ghar on the Chamba–Bharmour road, blocking the highway and disrupting traffic on Thursday morning. Long queues of vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the road. However, officials said that they have deployed machinery at the site and connectivity has been restored. As many as 49 roads remained blocked in Himachal on Thursday, with 30 alone in Kullu district, followed by 8 in Sirmaur and 7 in Chamba district. So far, there have been 9 rain-related deaths in Himachal.

Heavy rains likely to continue

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue across most parts of Himachal Pradesh till July 8. The India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kangra and Mandi districts on July 3. A yellow alert for moderate to heavy rainfall has also been issued for Una, Kullu, Shimla and Sirmaur districts on the same day.

On July 4, the IMD issued a yellow alert for Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts. This will be followed by an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kangra, Shimla and Sirmaur districts on July 5.