24 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
Tricity’s Covid-19 cases continued to rise on Wednesday, as 24 people tested positive after 20 the day before.
With 16 cases, Chandigarh recorded a major spike from eight cases on Tuesday.
On the other hand, in Mohali, the cases dipped from seven to four and in Panchkula from five to four in the same period.
Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 5, 11, 14, 15, 19, 22, 25, 33, 34 and 35, Dhanas, Manimajra and PGIMER campus.
Meanwhile, with more recoveries, tricity’s active cases dipped from 156 to 145 in the past 24 hours. At 69, Chandigarh has most infected patients, followed by Mohali with 55 and Panchkula with 21.
Vijay Dev takes oath as Chandigarh election commissioner
Former UT adviser Vijay Dev was sworn in as Chandigarh's new state election commissioner on Wednesday. Punjab governor-cum-UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office to Dev, who is also SEC, national capital territory of Delhi, at Punjab Raj Bhavan. A retired IAS officer, Dev recently retired as the Delhi chief secretary. After the swearing-in, the SEC visited the Chandigarh office of the Election Commission and interacted with the MC commissioner and other functionaries.
Panchkula teachers demand hassle-free admission process at government schools
Members of Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, Haryana, on Wednesday organised carried out a protest march from Panchkula demanding school books and hassle-free admission of students. The teachers, who were marching towards the Haryana chief minister's official residence, were first stopped by the Panchkula police at the Panchkula-Chandigarh border. Protesters, however, broke past the barricading .
Chandigarh marks International Museum Day with tours for school students
UT administration's department of tourism on Wednesday organised a museum tour for students of various schools as part of the International Museums Day celebration. Students toured the Le Corbusier Centre, the Pierre Jeanneret Museum and the Chandigarh Architecture Museum. The UT administration has also decided to open all the museums till 6 pm, for three days - May 18 to May 20 - to promote tourism. Tourists visiting the museums were welcomed with flowers.
Spangle Condos’ RWA starts work to install new tubewell amid contaminated water supply
A week after the Zirakpur Municipal Council issued a notice to the Residents' Welfare Association of Spangle Condos society over contaminated water supply from a tubewell, the body's members claimed they received the notice only on Wednesday and had initiated action. The RWA members said work had begun to install a new tubewell, which will be completed within a week. In the interim, water tankers had been arranged to meet the society's drinking water requirement.
