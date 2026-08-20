'To what extent can English…': SC questions use of term ‘native’ in CBSE's three-language policy

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the term ‘native’ has colonial origins as it questioned its usage in CBSE’s three-language policy introduced under the Centre’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The court said that it would have to examine whether English as a language can be considered indigenous or non-indigenous in India. (Photo for representation) (PTI)

Questioning the use of term 'native', Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the correct term should be ‘indigenous’ and that the framers of NEP 2020 should have been mindful about it.

The court also said that it would have to examine whether English as a language can be considered indigenous or non-indigenous in India.

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“Whether English can be termed indigenous or non-indigenous, we have to see its constitutionality”, Justice Bagchi further said.

“To what extent can English be considered a non-indigenous language? I have reservations about the expression ‘native’ because of its colonial origin. It should be ‘indigenous’. The framers of the National Education Policy 2020 should have been conscious of the use of the word ‘native’”, Justice Bagchi said, news agency ANI news agency reported.

SC hearing on three-language policy The observations came when the top court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Central Board of School Education (CBSE)'s three-language mandate. The petitioners have questioned the implementation of the mandate, pointing out that several schools do not have adequate resources, including textbooks and qualified teachers, to offer the prescribed languages.

The three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be implemented from the academic session 2026-27 which mandates that students in Class IX onwards study three languages, with at least two being Bhartiya Bhashas (Indian languages).

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A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said concerns over the sudden implementation of the policy, preparedness of schools and availability of qualified teachers and learning resources warranted a reconsideration of the transition for the current Class 6 batch.

Court seeks roadmap on rollout of 3-language policy While hearing the pleas on Thursday, the bench also raised questions on whether schools have the necessary administrative and teaching infrastructure to implement the language policy.

The court asked the CBSE to examine whether the third language should in fact be introduced from Class 6 or whether implementation should begin from Class 3 or 4, while seeking a roadmap for ensuring adequate teachers, course material and other infrastructure before the policy is rolled out.

“How many Sanskrit teachers are B.Ed. qualified in our schools?”, Justice Bagchi asked.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said concerns over the sudden implementation of the policy, preparedness of schools and availability of qualified teachers and learning resources warranted a reconsideration of the transition for the current Class 6 batch.

“These doubts — you may revisit. How to streamline the policy? Yours is an expert body”, the CJI said.