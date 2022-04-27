240 farmers attend Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari campaign at PAU, Ludhiana
As many as 240 farmers and farm women from different parts of Punjab participated in the Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari campaign – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, organised by the Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI), Directorate of Extension Education at the Skill Development Centre, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Tuesday.
Inaugurating the campaign, the chief guest Ashok Kumar, director of Extension Education, said, “Seeing the escalating number of agri-entrepreneurs in the contemporary times, PAU wishes to empower women and youth to reap rich dividends by turning into agripreneurs as well as agri-startups.”
TS Riar, principal investigator, PABI, informed that PABI has trained nearly 100 startups and provided grant-in-aid of over 5 crore to 43 startups. Riar called upon the youth to come forward and think critically to observe the problems of society and agriculture, and suggest solutions for the same.
Poonam A Sachdev, head, department of food science and technology, said agricultural economy could be sustained through agripreneurship.
She said, “The Food Industry Business Incubation Centre, set up at PAU with technical guidance from Ohio State University, USA in 2015, has been providing training to the farmers, farm women, young entrepreneurs and self-help groups on the preservation of fruits and vegetables as well as cereal crops. Besides, it is also providing incubational facilities to the entrepreneurs, enabling them to process their produce and sell it in the market.”
So far, several stakeholders have availed incubational facilities for processing turmeric to make pickle; processing and bottling of honey lemon drink; preparation of bael beverage and squash; preparation of multigrain and chocolate porridge, whole wheat nutritious cookies, plum squash and guava pulp; bottling of sugarcane juice and apple juice, Sachdev added.
Kuldeep Singh, associate director (Skill Development) said, “Indian startup ecosystem is the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. In India, there are more than 3,000 agri-startups and the number has seen an upswing in recent times.”
The ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare is dedicated to support startups and for this task, different agribusiness incubators such as PABI are being run to solve agriculture and allied sector problems, he added.
PAU signs MoA for smart seeder
A memorandum of agreement (MoA) on tractor-operated PAU smart seeder was signed between Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Hoshiarpur Steels, Dhadha village, Jalandhar, Punjab.
The head of the department of farm machinery and power engineering Mahesh Kumar Narang said this machine will help in managing paddy straw management as it has advantages of super seeder and happy seeder technology.
As per the details provided by the concerned scientists, PAU smart seeder places wheat seeds in a well-tilled narrow band of soil and covers the seed rows with soil, using furrow closing rollers. This machine can be operated with a 45 to 50 hp tractor. The field capacity and fuel consumption of the machine is 0.4 ha/h and 5.5 l/acre, respectively.
Usha Nara, plant breeder, technology marketing and IPR cell, PAU, informed that the university has signed 289 MoAs till date with different companies, firms and individuals. She said this was the eighth MoA for this technology.
BCM foundation collabs with Birmingham City University to open MBCIE in district
New campus of the Munjal Birmingham City University Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (MBCIE) was inaugurated at Sector 32-A, Chandigarh road, on Tuesday.
The centre is a joint venture of BCM Foundation (Hero group) and Birmingham City University (BCU).
The facility was inaugurated by Philip Plowden, vice-chancellor BCU. Deputy vice-chancellor (research, innovation and Enterprise) Julian Beer, deputy vice-chancellor (Academic) Peter Francis, Yogesh Munjal, Sunil Kant Munjal, Vijay Munjal and Suresh Munjal were also present.
Sunil Kant Munjal said post graduate, undergraduate and short-term programmes in collaboration with BCU will be offered based on science, technology, engineering, srts and mathematics. The campus has been set up to transform the higher education space in Punjab as well as to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.
Philip Plowden said India is one of the largest small and medium business (SMB) ecosystems and also a leading player in the global automotive industry, aided by a vast and growing talent pool of engineers, graduates, experienced professionals and entrepreneurs. The centre will shape their talent by providing them modern education, he added.
Ashu chairs PBA meeting
A meeting of newly-formed executive of Punjab Badminton Association, chaired by former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, current president of the said association, was held in Jalandhar on Monday.
The meeting was held for new office bearers to take charge of the association following the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Anupam Kumaria, the newly-elected general secretary thanked Ashu for his support.
Ashu assured full financial support required for infrastructure and development of the game.
Agreement between Delhi and Punjab betrayal with people: Parveen Bansal
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and state vice-president Parveen Bansal raised strong objections to the knowledge-sharing agreement signed between the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi and Punjab government on Tuesday.
Bansal said the agreement was a big betrayal with the people of Punjab.
“Bhagwant Singh left the Government of Punjab to rule in the hands of Delhi’s leadership through the back door. From today, Punjab will be on the mercy of Delhi,” Bansal said.
“If good governance was the sole criteria, then Kejriwal should have learnt from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat on how to run a good government, prevent riots in Delhi, keep peace in Delhi and should have signed knowledge-sharing agreements with them,” he said.
Bansal said, “It appears that Mann has entered into this agreement under some compulsion, the reason of which should be told to the people of Punjab.”
Student unions oppose proposed three-fold fee hike in SPPU campus courses
Pune: Various student organisations and unions organised a meeting to protest the proposed three-fold hike in courses conducted on the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus. Students Helping Hand organisation, president, Kuldeep Ambekar, said, “Many students are working at various places or at the university's earn and learn scheme to support themselves. They cannot afford to pay such high fees.”
SC directs Haryana govt to protect Aravallis from further encroachment
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Haryana government to protect the Aravallis from further encroachment after the Faridabad municipal authority, which cleared slums spread across 150 acres of forest land last year, informed the court about squatters overrunning the land. A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar, AS Oka and CT Ravikumar directed the Haryana home secretary to extend all logistical support to the officers of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad.
SPPU signs MoU with 100-year-old Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya
PUNE In a bid to encourage students to learn new things about music, the Savitribai Phule Pune University on Tuesday signed an MoU with Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya to start new courses and research programs in music. On this occasion SPPU vice-chancellor prof Nitin Karmalkar was present along with SPPU Innovation cell director Apurva Palkar, Lalit Kala Kendra head Pravin Bhole, Akhil Bhartiya Gandharv Mahavidyalaya president Pandit Vikas Kashalkar and vice-president Pandurang Mukhade.
Bahraich DM shows how to create wealth from waste
Bahraich : District magistrate Dr Dinesh Chandra has blazed a new trail, demonstrating how to create wealth from agricultural waste, so that stubble burning and other such harmful practices may be kicked. Dr Chandra collected and sold dry leaves that fell from trees in his residence and district collectorate. To note, earlier Dr Chandra made news after serving sugarcane juice on Holi to promote sugarcane farming in the terai belt along the Indo-Nepal border.
Dust storm triggers power outages in Gurugram
Gurugram: A squall on Monday night, which lasted for about an hour, caused power to be disrupted for several hours in the city, officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) said on Tuesday. Officials, however, did say that most of Sector 4 remained without power for at least 12 hours after an electricity pole was damaged due to strong winds causing disruption in distribution lines.
