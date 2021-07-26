24x7 water supply project: Chandigarh MC to sign agreement with French firm

For the ambitious project of providing 24/7 water supply across the city, the municipal corporation (MC) is all set to sign an agreement with the French firm, Agence Française de Développement (AFD), on August 20.

Before that, however, the AFD is likely to sign another agreement on providing funding to the MC with the Union ministry of finance on August 10.

The AFD is planning to provide ₹413 crore to the project in the form of a loan, which is to be repaid in 15 years with a six-year moratorium period. In addition to it, the European Union (EU) is also giving a grant of ₹98 crore to the project.

After the signing of the agreement, the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) will start the tendering process, which is expected to be finished by year-end. The work on the project is planned to start early next year.

Facing a lot of criticism for the project, which will cost more than ₹590 crore and will lead to increase in water tariff, the CSCL and the MC will also launch a major awareness campaign to involve resident groups, welfare associations, etc,. on the day of the signing of the agreement.

Outreach programme to involve resident groups to be launched

NP Sharma, MC chief engineer-cum-chief executive officer of CSCL, said, “AFD officials, the European Union representatives, Union government officials and political leaders will be invited. On August 20, we will also start an outreach programme for city residents involving different citizen groups, resident welfare associations and other stakeholders.”

Presentations, video documentaries and interactive sessions have been planned to spread awareness about the project and allay fears around it. “All the benefits of the projects will be shared with the city residents on the occasion,” said Sharma.

Sharma said that in addition to providing 24x7 water supply, the project aims to improve the quality of supply in terms of water pressure: “The water quality in terms of its purity will also be improved; the entire water network will be modernised, energy efficient devices will be used and its capacity expanded. Wastage of water will be sharply reduced.”

By 2039-40, 5.2 lakh tonne CO2 emission to go down

The ₹98-crore EU grant mandates environment, health and social aspects be considered. “The project activity will reduce CO2 emissions by 5.2 lakh tonne up to 2039-40. The project qualifies as a ‘climate’ as well as ‘clean technology’ project as the total greenhouse gas emissions shall reach a lower level than the current CO2 emitted by the existing system,” added Sharma.

Meanwhile, the ₹160-crore project for 24x7 water supply in Manimajra is already in the implementation stage: ₹70 crore will be spent on capital works and the rest ₹90 crore on maintenance works for the coming 15 years.

There are approximately 13,700 water connections in Manimajra which will be covered under the project. Decreasing the non-revenue water (NRW) or leakage from 50% to 15% in this area is the major segment of this project. Besides the pipelines of outer areas, the authority will also lay those inside the houses so as to stop contamination.