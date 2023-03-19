25 aides of separatist leader Amritpal held in Ludhiana

Ludhiana While four persons have been arrested from Ludhiana city under preventive measures, other 21 have been nabbed for violating prohibitory orders. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

The Ludhiana police arrested 25 supporters of pro-Khalistan leader and head of Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh on Sunday. Four of the accused were directly in contact with Amritpal, and 21 others had assembled in his favour at Boparai Kalan, said the police.

While four persons have been arrested from Ludhiana city under preventive measures, other 21 have been nabbed for violating prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) regarding ban on assembly of four or more people at one place.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said: “The police received information that the four accused were in direct contact with Amritpal. The police will not allow anyone to disturb the law-and-order situation in the state.”

Inspector general of police (IG, Ludhiana Zone) Kaustubh Sharma said chief of a local gurudwara committee at Boparai Kalan village along with others was planning a protest in favour of Amritpal. They were asked not to hold the protest as Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in the district. “But on Sunday, he again tried to instigate people to hold a protest. Taking the action, the police arrested the gurdwara head and 20 others,” said the IG.

The IG said the police are investigating the gurdwara head connection with Amritpal.

Police conduct flag march

The Ludhiana police, Khanna police and Ludhiana rural police along with paramilitary forces held flag marches at public places. The police also checked vehicles entering the city. IG Kaustubh Sharma said the flag marches were conducted to give citizens a sense of security.

“We request people not to spread any false information. Anyone willing to confirm a development in this case may contact the police officials. The police have urged people not forward any text message, video and pictures which are not verified, as it may disturb law and order in the state,” the IG said.

