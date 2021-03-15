25 days on, Punjab govt yet to issue notification for Mohali MC elections

Even as the outcome of the Mohali municipal corporation elections was declared 25 days ago, the Punjab government has yet to issue the notification for the same. Thus, the elected councillors have yet to take oath.

The elections were held on February 14 and the results were announced on February 18.

In the absence of a House of representatives, decisions for several development works and approval of MC budget for the year 2021-22 remain pending.

In the results declared, Congress registered a landslide victory by winning 37 of the 50 seats. The Azad Group-Aam Aadmi Party combine clinched 10 seats, while the remaining three were bagged by independent candidates.

When contacted, local bodies principal secretary Ajoy Kumar Sinha said, “We are hopeful of issuing the notification in a week’s time. It got delayed due to the assembly session.”

Newly elected councillor Harjinder Kaur Baidwan (Azad Group) said it has happened for the first time that the state government has not issued the notification even after 25 days. On the other hand, people are suffering as civic works are not being done, she said.

The two front runners for the post are Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, brother of Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, and former senior deputy mayor Rishiv Jain, who won the elections for the third time in a row. While Amarjeet succeeded from ward 10, Rishiv swept ward 20, both on Congress tickets.

For Amarjeet, who is into the liquor business and director of SAS Nagar Central Cooperative Bank Limited, it is a first win.

“As of now, we have not decided on any name. We are waiting for the notification and will comply with whatever all councillors and party high command decide,” said Sidhu.

A senior Congress councillor, wanting anonymity, said, “Most of the party councillors are in favour of Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, while Rishiv Jain will be again given charge as senior deputy mayor. Kuljeet Bedi, who has won for the third time, is set to be the deputy mayor.” The mayor is elected for a term of five years.