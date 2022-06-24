Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 25 fresh Covid cases crop up in Ludhiana
25 fresh Covid cases crop up in Ludhiana

As many as 25 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Friday; the district currently has 134 active cases, of which 130 are under home isolation
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,2032 Covid infections and a total of 2,288 patients have succumbed to the virus.
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,2032 Covid infections and a total of 2,288 patients have succumbed to the virus. (Representative image)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 10:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 25 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Friday.

The district currently has 134 active cases, of which 130 are under home isolation. Four patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,2032 Covid infections and a total of 2,288 patients have succumbed to the virus.

