25 labourers injured as truck rams into bus in Khanna

At least 25 labourers suffered injuries as a bus they were travelling in crashed into an electricity transformer after being hit by an allegedly speeding truck on the national highway in Khanna late on Thursday. The police reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation. The injured were rushed to the Khanna civil hospital, where the condition of two labourers was stated as serious. The driver took a halt in Khanna when a speeding truck hit the bus from behind (HT File)

The labourers and their family members were travelling from Betia in Bihar to Khanna and Ludhiana to work in the farms ahead of the paddy sowing season. At least 65 persons were travelling on the bus.

The driver took a halt in Khanna when a speeding truck hit the bus from behind. The bus then hit an electricity transformer.

City 2 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Gurmeet Singh said the injured, including women and children, were taken to the civil hospital. He added that prima facie, it seems that the truck driver lost control of the vehicle after one of its tires burst.

The police will take action after recording statements of the injured, he added.