25 taken ill after consuming food at wedding, hospitalised

At least 25 villagers, including women and children, were taken ill after they consumed food at a wedding event in a village in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district on Tuesday. An official said it appeared to be a case of food poisoning.

“There was a wedding of one Sonu Kumar in Kalwanta village of Ramnagar. Immediately after guests were served food, they started vomiting,” said a health department official.

“Around 25 of them, including women and children, were brought to Ramnagar hospital in ambulances. They are now responding to the treatment,” he added.

The official said it appeared to be a case of food poisoning.

