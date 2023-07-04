Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 25 taken ill after consuming food at wedding, hospitalised

25 taken ill after consuming food at wedding, hospitalised

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jul 04, 2023 10:42 PM IST

Around 25 of them, including women and children, were brought to Ramnagar hospital in ambulances; they are now responding to the treatment

At least 25 villagers, including women and children, were taken ill after they consumed food at a wedding event in a village in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district on Tuesday.

An official said it appeared to be a case of food poisoning.
An official said it appeared to be a case of food poisoning.

“There was a wedding of one Sonu Kumar in Kalwanta village of Ramnagar. Immediately after guests were served food, they started vomiting,” said a health department official.

“Around 25 of them, including women and children, were brought to Ramnagar hospital in ambulances. They are now responding to the treatment,” he added.

The official said it appeared to be a case of food poisoning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out