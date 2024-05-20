 25 voters cast ballot from home in Panchkula district - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

25 voters cast ballot from home in Panchkula district

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 20, 2024 08:58 AM IST

A total of 25 voters exercised their right to franchise from home; these included eight from Kalka assembly segment and 17 from Panchkula assembly segment

The process of home voting for senior citizens aged above 85 and people with over 40% disability was completed peacefully in Panchkula district on Sunday.

An elderly voter casts her vote from home in Panchkula district. (HT photo)
An elderly voter casts her vote from home in Panchkula district. (HT photo)

A total of 25 voters exercised their franchise from home. These included eight from Kalka assembly segment and 17 from Panchkula assembly segment.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

For the first time, the Election Commission of India (ECI) decided to extend the home voting facility to senior citizens aged above 85 and persons with over 40% disability.

In all 9,053 voters were eligible for the facility in Panchkula district, but only 27 opted for it.

The rest will be voting at polling booths. Out of these 27 applications, two were rejected, as the voters could not provide certificate of disability.

Polling teams visited voters’ homes in Johluwal, Miranpur Bakshiwala, Bhagwanpur and Kajad (Bhoj Kudana) in Kalka assembly segments, before returning to the strong room at Government Girls College, Sector 14, and in Panchkula, teams visited Rattewali, Kundi Fatehpur and Sectors 20, 25, 12-A, 4 and 9, before returning to Government College, Sector 1, Panchkula. The entire process was videographed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 25 voters cast ballot from home in Panchkula district

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On