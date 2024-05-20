25 voters cast ballot from home in Panchkula district

The process of home voting for senior citizens aged above 85 and people with over 40% disability was completed peacefully in Panchkula district on Sunday. An elderly voter casts her vote from home in Panchkula district. (HT photo)

A total of 25 voters exercised their franchise from home. These included eight from Kalka assembly segment and 17 from Panchkula assembly segment.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

For the first time, the Election Commission of India (ECI) decided to extend the home voting facility to senior citizens aged above 85 and persons with over 40% disability.

In all 9,053 voters were eligible for the facility in Panchkula district, but only 27 opted for it.

The rest will be voting at polling booths. Out of these 27 applications, two were rejected, as the voters could not provide certificate of disability.

Polling teams visited voters’ homes in Johluwal, Miranpur Bakshiwala, Bhagwanpur and Kajad (Bhoj Kudana) in Kalka assembly segments, before returning to the strong room at Government Girls College, Sector 14, and in Panchkula, teams visited Rattewali, Kundi Fatehpur and Sectors 20, 25, 12-A, 4 and 9, before returning to Government College, Sector 1, Panchkula. The entire process was videographed.