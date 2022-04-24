25-year-old Canada-return NRI shot dead by unidentified men in Punjab

: A 25-year-old non-resident Indian, who returned from Canada around a week ago, was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne men here while he was on his way to Amritsar with his friends, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Jatinderpal Singh of Suhawa village in Tarn Taran.

The incident took place at around 12:00 am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the victim along with his three friends was on his way to Amritsar after having dinner at a restaurant here.

Police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, Section 25 of the Arms Act against two unidentified persons at Tarn Taran City police station.

Police sources said the accused were on a black colour Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle and they fled towards Chabhal by-pass after committing the crime.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP-City) Barjinder Singh said their teams were working to ascertain the identity of the accused.

“We are very close to ascertaining the reason behind the killing, but can’t disclose until our probe is concluded,” he said, adding that they were also examining the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the area.

Police registered the case on the complaint of the victim’s cousin Amritpal Singh (29) of Suhawa village.

“My brother had gone to Canada around four years ago. He was a permanent resident there. He returned home on April 16. On Saturday, at around 5 pm, my brother, along with his friends—Jasleen Singh, Junejpal Singh of Gujjarpura village, and Gurjit Singh of Munda Pind village—had gone for an outing in Tarn Taran. They were on a Mahindra Scorpio SUV (GJ-12-DM-4006), which was recently purchased from one Rajdeep Singh of Gujjarpura village.

“At around 11:30 pm, my brother and his friends were going to Amritsar. When they reached near the Char Khamba Chowk in Tarn Taran city, two bike-borne men came and opened fire towards the SUV. One of the bullets hit my brother’s rib. My brother was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Tarn Taran where he was declared dead,” he said.