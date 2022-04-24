25-year-old Canada-return NRI shot dead by unidentified men in Punjab
: A 25-year-old non-resident Indian, who returned from Canada around a week ago, was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne men here while he was on his way to Amritsar with his friends, police said on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Jatinderpal Singh of Suhawa village in Tarn Taran.
The incident took place at around 12:00 am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the victim along with his three friends was on his way to Amritsar after having dinner at a restaurant here.
Police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, Section 25 of the Arms Act against two unidentified persons at Tarn Taran City police station.
Police sources said the accused were on a black colour Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle and they fled towards Chabhal by-pass after committing the crime.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP-City) Barjinder Singh said their teams were working to ascertain the identity of the accused.
“We are very close to ascertaining the reason behind the killing, but can’t disclose until our probe is concluded,” he said, adding that they were also examining the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the area.
Police registered the case on the complaint of the victim’s cousin Amritpal Singh (29) of Suhawa village.
“My brother had gone to Canada around four years ago. He was a permanent resident there. He returned home on April 16. On Saturday, at around 5 pm, my brother, along with his friends—Jasleen Singh, Junejpal Singh of Gujjarpura village, and Gurjit Singh of Munda Pind village—had gone for an outing in Tarn Taran. They were on a Mahindra Scorpio SUV (GJ-12-DM-4006), which was recently purchased from one Rajdeep Singh of Gujjarpura village.
“At around 11:30 pm, my brother and his friends were going to Amritsar. When they reached near the Char Khamba Chowk in Tarn Taran city, two bike-borne men came and opened fire towards the SUV. One of the bullets hit my brother’s rib. My brother was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Tarn Taran where he was declared dead,” he said.
‘Operation Kayakalp’ to transform UP’s primary & upper primary schools
Lucknow To consistently improve educational facilities in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government in its second term is determined to transform the primary and secondary schools into 'smart schools' under 'Operation Kayakalp'. About 30,000 secondary schools will be equipped with smart classrooms, playgrounds, proper toilets, libraries, computer laboratories, art rooms and other modern facilities. The number of students who have enrolled in these schools has also risen.
Potable tap water to every home by 2024 govt’s priority: UP minister
Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday said it was the priority of the government to ensure supply of clean drinking tap water to the homes of the poor living in villages from Bundelkhand to Varanasi (Kashi) by 2024. Singh held a meeting with the senior officials of irrigation department here at Circuit House and reviewed the progress of various projects of the department.
UP’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ in Rampur draws praise from PM Modi
LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday referred to a local pond in Shahabad's Patwai area of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh being transformed into an 'Amrit Sarovar' – the name the PM has given to an initiative that seeks to focus on the need for water conservation, among other things. The PM had suggested linking the initiative locally with memory of a freedom fighter.
‘Making UP a healthy state our priority’
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, has said “taking care of the health of each citizen is our concern and to make UP a 'healthy state' is our priority.” On the occasion, he also paid tribute at the memorial built at PMSA Bhavan in the memory of the doctors who died in the line of duty during the pandemic.
213 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, two deaths
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported 213 new Covid cases and two deaths among Covid positive patients on Sunday, according to the data from the state health department. “In all 1,13,162 Covid samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Till now, UP has tested 11,06,04,323 covid samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. So far Uttar Pradesh has reported 2072892 Covid cases and 23505 deaths.
