25-year-old man ends life in Dera Bassi

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 31, 2025 09:46 AM IST

The 25-year-old man, who worked at a water purifier repair shop, left a suicide note expressing his sorrow over his inability to marry the woman he loved, said Dera Bassi police

A 25-year-old man died by suicide in Dera Bassi after jumping from a building while tethered to the roof with a rope. The man, who worked at a water purifier repair shop, left a suicide note expressing his sorrow over his inability to marry the woman he loved.

The incident occurred on the rooftop of his workplace in Dera Bassi. (iStock)
The incident occurred on the rooftop of his workplace in Dera Bassi. (iStock)

The incident occurred on the rooftop of his workplace, which faced the home of the woman.

“He wanted her to see him hanging dead in the morning,” an investigator said. Authorities were alerted around 8 am and began their investigation. “There was no foul play, so an inquest proceeding was initiated in the case,” the investigator added.

