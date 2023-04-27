Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana district logs 26 fresh Covid-19 cases

Ludhiana district logs 26 fresh Covid-19 cases

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 27, 2023 12:12 AM IST

Those who tested positive today include 11 persons suffering from influenza-like illness, three diagnosed during the OPD visits, five undertrials and two healthcare workers

The district on Wednesday recorded 26 fresh Covid-19 cases. The positivity rate stood at 2.81% taking the active caseload to 245. Meanwhile, 17 Covid patients are admitted to various hospitals.

A total of 1,14,302 persons have tested positive for Covid since the outbreak of the disease and 3,024 have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Those who tested positive today include 11 persons suffering from influenza-like illness, three diagnosed during the OPD visits, five undertrials and two healthcare workers

As per the data shared by the office of civil surgeon Hitinder Kaur, a total of 1,14,302 persons have tested positive for Covid since the outbreak of the disease and 3,024 have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district. On April 26, 925 samples were sent for testing.

