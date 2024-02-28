26% posts of medical officers vacant in Haryana: Vij

Admitting that there is a “shortage of doctors”, Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said in the state assembly that at least 26% posts of medical officers alone are vacant. Vij was replying to a question of Congress MLA Jagbir Singh Malik (Gohana segment), who wanted to know if there is a shortage of specialists and doctors in the state. (HT Photo)

Vij was replying to a question of Congress MLA Jagbir Singh Malik (Gohana segment), who wanted to know if there is a shortage of specialists and doctors in the state. Malik also wanted to know the type of posts of specialist doctors sanctioned in the state along with details of vacant posts and the sanctioned posts of medical officer in the state.

“There is some shortage of doctors in the department,” Vij said, adding that there is no separate sanctioned cadre of specialists.

Out of 4,260 sanctioned posts of medical officers, 1,134 are vacant in the state, the health minister said in a written reply.

Similarly, 167 medical officers have been posted through NHM and out of 22 sanctioned posts of civil surgeons, one is vacant and out of 374 sanctioned posts of senior medical officers, 144 posts are vacant, Vij said.

The health minister said in the last nine years 608 medical officers have been appointed.

As per the official data, the highest 61 posts of doctors are vacant in Karnal district followed by 54 in Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra (53), Kaithal (49), Bhiwani 48, Fatehabad (47), Hisar (38), Jind and Ambala (35 each), Panipat and Sonepat (17 each), Faridabad (6) and Gurugram (1).

Vij said the state government will create a specialist cadre, a move for which in-principle approval has been given. The file regarding this matter is with the finance department. Once permission is granted, separate vacancies for the specialist cadre and the MBBS cadre will be advertised, he said.

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson said out of total 5,522 sanctioned posts for doctors in the state, 4,016 are filled, and 1,506 posts are currently vacant.

Works being executed in fair manner under Karnal smart city: CM

Taking strong exception to Congress’ Assandh segment MLA, Shamsher Singh Gogi’s allegation that smart cities have become a “centre of corruption”, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked the former not to level wild allegations.

Gogi wanted to know the number of cities in the state given status of smart city and money allocated per year by the central and state government for the development of all the cities of the state as smart city.

As Gogi started levelling corruption allegations in smart cities, Khattar intervened and said that every work is being executed in a fair and transparent manner under the Karnal smart city projects.

“There is no corruption of any kind... However, if any MLA gives a written complaint of any irregularity, the government will examine, and if someone is found guilty, action will be taken,” Khattar said.

“It is not correct to level wild allegations... that works under Smart City are not being carried out transparently.”

Faridabad and Karnal have been given the status of Smart City under the Smart City mission by the Union government.

From 2015-16 to 2023-24, ₹833 crore were sanctioned with 50% share of the state government to Faridabad Smart City and ₹759 crore to Karnal Smart City.