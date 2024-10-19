2.62 LMT paddy lifted, 16.37 LMT procured so far from mandis in Punjab: Minister

Around 2.62 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy has been lifted out of the total procurement of 16.37 LMT so far in the state mandis, Punjab food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said on Saturday. Amid farmers’ protest, Punjab food minister Lal ChandKataruchak has urged rice millers to resume operations. (HT File)

Amid farmers protesting against “tardy” procurement of the paddy crop, the minister urged the state rice millers to come forward and start their milling operations, asserting that the state government always stands by them. Several farmers’ groups have been protesting over the slow procurement of paddy, which led to a glut in mandis. The state rice millers and the commission agents are also supporting the farmers’ protest.

The state rice millers have complained of space crunch for storing the fresh paddy crop and want the Centre to liquidate the existing wheat and paddy stock to create sufficient space. Rice millers have also expressed concern over the out-turn ratio (post milling yield) of the PR-126 paddy variety, claiming that it will lead to huge losses. They have said that the out-turn ratio of this variety is less than 67%, a ratio which has been fixed by the Centre. They have refused to mill the paddy till their demands are met.

Addressing the media here, the minister said there would be sufficient space available for the storage of the fresh crop.

He further informed that farmers have got more than ₹3,000 crore as payment for their produce. A target of procurement of 185 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from Punjab has been fixed for the 2024-25 kharif marketing season.

On the issue of space crunch for storing foodgrains, which has been raised by the rice millers, Kataruchak said the Food Corporation of India has a plan to move out 13 lakh MT of foodgrain stock out of Punjab in October. “9.50 lakh MT of space has been created as of now in Punjab,” he said. He said that in normal course, maximum foodgrain stock moves out of the state from October to March. “By December, 25-30 lakh MT of space will be available,” he further said.