2.6kg heroin concealed in tractor’s drawbar seized in Amritsar
AMRITSAR
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday recovered 2.6kg of heroin that was concealed in a tractor’s drawbar near Bhindi Nain village in Amritsar situated along the India-Pakistan border.
A BSF spokesman said on Wednesday morning, BSF troops while carrying out area domination ahead of the border fencing noticed a tractor’s drawbar and one iron object lying in the farming field in the Indian territory in the area falling near Bhindi Nain village in Amritsar district.
When the iron object was dissected, contraband suspected to be heroin was recovered from the cavity inside the object, he said.
The spokesman said the BSF again thwarted an attempt of anti-national elements to push the contraband consignment into India.
-
India repatriates four Pak nationals via Attari border
In a goodwill gesture, India on Wednesday repatriated four Pakistani nationals, who were arrested for illegally crossing over to India, via the Attari-Wagah border. Ali Hassan (19), Muhammad Niwaz (38), Shah Niwaz (70) of Lahore and Khuda Bai (70), were handed over to the Pakistan Rangers by the Border Security Force at the zero line after their immigration-related formalities were checked at the Attari integrated check post.
-
Army jawan cremated with military honours in Ferozepur
Ferozepur: Army jawan Kuldeep Singh, 29, who died reportedly due to heart attack during duty at the Indo-China Border in Ladakh on Monday, was cremated with military honours at hKuldeep'snative Lauhuke Kalan village in Zira block of Ferozepur on Wednesday. Kuldeep joined the army in 2014 and was in the 21 Sikh Punjab Regiment. He is survived by his wife, son, mother, elder brother and three sisters.
-
LU Ex-VC found involved in 2019 LU LLB paper leak in departmental inquiry
Former registrar and officiating vice chancellor of Lucknow University, and present registrar of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, SK Shukla was suspended on Wednesday. The state government took the decision for Shukla's alleged involvement in the 2019 LU LLB question paper leak case. “Prima facie SK Shukla was found involved in LLB question paper leak in Lucknow University. This fact came to light in a departmental inquiry,” higher education minister, Yogendra Upadhyay said.
-
Agriculture dept flying squad seizes unauthorised pesticides in Bathinda
A day after it was formed, the flying squad of the agriculture department seized unauthorised bio-stimulants and suspected stocks of pesticides from different places in Bathinda on Wednesday. Joint director of the department JPS Grewal, who led the team, said seven commercial establishments were inspected and a stock including 2,400kg organic manure, more than 700 litres of humic acid and 190 litres of seaweed was seized. Samples of all sized items were taken for examination.
-
Don’t prescribe drugs by brand name, Punjab health minister Jouramajra tells doctors
During Health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra's visit to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH), Amritsar, and civil hospital in Tarn Taran to ascertain the shortcomings causing sufferings to patients, the minister said: “Doctors should write name of the salt instead of writing the brand name of drugs.” The minister was accompanied by MLAs Ajay Gupta and Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Health System Corporation MD Neelima, Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh and Tarn Taran SMO Dr Swaranjit Dhawan.
