2.6kg heroin concealed in tractor’s drawbar seized in Amritsar

AMRITSAR

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday recovered 2.6kg of heroin that was concealed in a tractor’s drawbar near Bhindi Nain village in Amritsar situated along the India-Pakistan border.

A BSF spokesman said on Wednesday morning, BSF troops while carrying out area domination ahead of the border fencing noticed a tractor’s drawbar and one iron object lying in the farming field in the Indian territory in the area falling near Bhindi Nain village in Amritsar district.

When the iron object was dissected, contraband suspected to be heroin was recovered from the cavity inside the object, he said.

The spokesman said the BSF again thwarted an attempt of anti-national elements to push the contraband consignment into India.