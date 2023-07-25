Late-night drive with friends turns fatal for 26-yr-old in Panchkula

A 26-year-old property consultant succumbed to his injuries, hours after he was involved in a car crash in Panchkula. The vehicle overturned due to Palak’s rash driving. In the process, Chirag fell out of vehicle and was grievously injured. (iStock)

The victim, Chirag, 28, of Amravati, Panchkula, had gone for a drive with his friends in his Toyota Fortuner when their car overturned, allegedly owing to rash driving by one of his female friends.

Chirag’s friend, Abhishek Singla, 26, who is the complainant in the case, said that four of them had gone Kalka on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday to grab a meal from a popular eatery.

After having the meal, as they were returning home, their friend, Palak, insisted on driving.

Abhishek said that he had tried to convince her against it as she wasn’t an experienced driver but she remained adamant.

He further said that as soon as Palak got behind the wheel, she started driving in a zig-zag manner following which the friends repeatedly told her to drive carefully, but she paid no heed.

The complainant said that around 5.15am when they reached Rampur Siyudi village, the vehicle overturned due to Palak’s rash driving. In the process, Chirag fell out of vehicle and was grievously injured.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector-21, Panchkula, with the help of a passerby while Palak and their other friend Gunjan left the spot, claimed the complainant.

Later in the day, Chirag succumbed to his injuries.

Police registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Pinjore police station against Palak on Monday. She is yet to be arrested. As per information, Palak runs a coffee shop in Panchkula.