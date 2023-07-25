Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Late-night drive with friends turns fatal for 26-yr-old in Panchkula

Late-night drive with friends turns fatal for 26-yr-old in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 25, 2023 12:10 AM IST

The victim, Chirag, 28, of Amravati, Panchkula, had gone for a drive with his friends in his Toyota Fortuner when their car overturned, allegedly owing to rash driving by one of his female friends

A 26-year-old property consultant succumbed to his injuries, hours after he was involved in a car crash in Panchkula.

The vehicle overturned due to Palak’s rash driving. In the process, Chirag fell out of vehicle and was grievously injured. (iStock)
The vehicle overturned due to Palak’s rash driving. In the process, Chirag fell out of vehicle and was grievously injured. (iStock)

The victim, Chirag, 28, of Amravati, Panchkula, had gone for a drive with his friends in his Toyota Fortuner when their car overturned, allegedly owing to rash driving by one of his female friends.

Chirag’s friend, Abhishek Singla, 26, who is the complainant in the case, said that four of them had gone Kalka on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday to grab a meal from a popular eatery.

After having the meal, as they were returning home, their friend, Palak, insisted on driving.

Abhishek said that he had tried to convince her against it as she wasn’t an experienced driver but she remained adamant.

He further said that as soon as Palak got behind the wheel, she started driving in a zig-zag manner following which the friends repeatedly told her to drive carefully, but she paid no heed.

The complainant said that around 5.15am when they reached Rampur Siyudi village, the vehicle overturned due to Palak’s rash driving. In the process, Chirag fell out of vehicle and was grievously injured.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Sector-21, Panchkula, with the help of a passerby while Palak and their other friend Gunjan left the spot, claimed the complainant.

Later in the day, Chirag succumbed to his injuries.

Police registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Pinjore police station against Palak on Monday. She is yet to be arrested. As per information, Palak runs a coffee shop in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out