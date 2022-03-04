27 found positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as 27 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the tricity on Thursday, compared to 26 a day ago.
The latest infections comprised 10 from Panchkula, nine from Chandigarh and eight from Mohali.
However, after a virus-related death in Mohali on Wednesday, no new fatality was reported in the tricity.
The active cases also dipped further from 247 to 212 in the past 24 hours. Among the infected patients, 111 are in Chandigarh, 66 in Mohali and 35 in Panchkula.
At 1.7%, the daily positivity rate was highest in Panchkula, followed by 0.7% in Chandigarh and 0.5% in Mohali.
So far, 91,776 people have been found positive in Chandigarh. Among them, 90,500 have recovered and 1,165 have died.
Mohali’s caseload of 95,585 comprises 94,371 recoveries and 1,148 deaths.
In Panchkula, as many as 43,616 of the total 44,065 have been cured, but 414 people have succumbed to the virus.
-
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
-
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
-
IND vs SL: Entire credit for where we stand goes to Virat, says skipper Rohit
Forty-three Tests old, Rohit thanked Virat Kohli for leading the team to a position of strength ahead of his first Test as captain.
-
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.