27 more infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as 27 fresh infections of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Sunday. On Saturday, 32 people had tested positive across the tricity.
At 11, most of the cases came from Mohali, followed by eight each from Chandigarh and Panchkula. Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 28, 41, 50, Burail, Dhanas, Kaimbala, Maloya, and PGI campus.
Now, Chandigarh is left with 87 active infections, Mohali 70 and Panchkula 25 while the daily positivity rate in these areas was 0.7%, 2% and 3.3%, respectively, on Sunday.
-
After sweltering weekend, 2-day rain relief on cards from today for Chandigarh
The maximum temperature on Sunday was 43C, a slight dip from Saturday's 43.6C, which was the season's highest as per the India Meteorological Department. As the departure from normal was less than 4.5C, no heatwave was declared in the city on Sunday. The minimum temperature went up from 26.4C on Saturday to 27.2C on Sunday, 4.4C above normal.
-
Panchkula| Cross FIRs registered after scuffle over parking issue in Kendriya Vihar
High drama was witnessed in Kendriya Vihar, Sector 14, Panchkula, on Saturday night when two groups allegedly came to blows over a parking issue, resulting in a woman getting injured. Sharing a video on Facebook and Instagram, the woman alleged that a man, also resident of the same complex, along with his son and son's friend assaulted her and her husband over a parking issue. Some residents came to her rescue, she claimed.
-
Slumisation of Chandigarh: Flawed plan, political backing aided growth of slums
Chandigarh's incessant demand for labour and the hopes it offers for a better life has brought lakhs of migrant labourers to the city. Slums, without an exception, are part of today's urban landscape all across the country. The reasons are multiple for this state of affairs. Experts zero in on flaws in Chandigarh's original plan, a governance process paralysed by ad hocism, the slum economics and politico-bureaucratic nexus as some of the causes.
-
GMADA starts widening 6km stretch on Airport Road
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has started widening the six-kilometre stretch, from Chatt village to Sector 82 railway bridge, on Airport Road. The widening project is expected to be complete by this November. At present, the stretch has two 33-ft wide carriageways, which will be increased to a width of 44-ft each. The contract has been given to AK Builders at a cost ₹26 crore.
-
Mohali real estate sector bounces back from pandemic slump
Bruised and battered by the pandemic, the real estate market in tricity is finally beginning to bounce back, with Mohali gaining the most traction. It has come a long way since October 2020 – after the first wave receded – when Greater Mohali Area Development Authority had managed to earn merely ₹417 crore by selling off almost half of its total 113 properties. With the virus abating, fortunes have turned.
