Man out to arrange blood for wife killed in Pinjore hit-and-run

A 28-year-old man, headed from Kalka to Panchkula to arrange blood for his hospitalised wife, was killed after being hit by a truck in Pinjore on Tuesday. As per Karnesh's relative Vicky, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and presently staying on rent in Pinjore, they both left on a motorcycle around 6 am to visit the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, to source blood.

The deceased, Karnesh Raikwar, hailed from Madhya Pradesh and worked as a labourer in Pinjore. His wife is admitted at the Kalka government hospital and required blood, said police.

As per Karnesh’s relative Vicky, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and presently staying on rent in Pinjore, they both left on a motorcycle around 6 am to visit the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, to source blood.

Vicky was driving while Karnesh was riding pillion. When they reached near HMT Officers Colony, Pinjore, a truck, bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number, hit them from behind.

Karnesh fell on the road and was dragged under the truck, causing him injuries and damaging his helmet. The truck driver stopped for a while but then sped away, Vicky alleged.

He rushed Karnesh to the Panchkula civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station against the unidentified truck driver.

The deceased leaves behind his wife and three children.