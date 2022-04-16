Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 29 liquor bottles recovered from cars parked at Mohali hospital; 2 arrested
29 liquor bottles recovered from cars parked at Mohali hospital; 2 arrested

The two cars – an Innova and a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga -- are registered in name of Shalby Hospital in Phase-9, Mohali; the two arrested drivers have claimed they were falsely implicated
Mohali police arrested the drivers of the two cars from which 29 liquor bottles were recovered. (HT File)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 02:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Mohali police recovered 29 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and four boxes of beer from two cars parked on the premises of Shalby Hospital in Phase-9, Mohali, on Friday morning. The two cars – an Innova and a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga -- are registered in name of the hospital.

Two persons, namely Jagdeep Singh and Gursewak Singh, residents of Pawala village of Fatehgarh Sahib, have been arrested under the Excise Act.

Phase-8 station house officer (SHO) Ajitesh Kaushal said the accused were produced in the court and sent to one-day police remand. The relatives of the arrested drivers alleged that both have been implicated.

The drivers said they had joined duty at the hospital three days ago and were sent to Jammu this morning. They claimed that during this time, they neither took the car outside the hospital nor brought anything inside.

As per police sources, the cost of a bottle of the seized liquor is around 6,000 while that of one box is around 84,000.

The SHO said, “Such expensive liquor was kept hidden under the banners of the hospital in the vehicles. CCTV footage on the premises showed the drivers Jagdeep and Gursevak coming on a motorcycle around 4 am on Friday. At 4:30am, they made an entry in the register. In the CCTV, both are seen cleaning the car and at 6.45am, they were arrested by the police.”

The SHO said, “When police recovered the liquor, the keys of the cars were with these drivers, so they have been arrested. We are probing at whose behest and for what purpose the liquor was stored in the vehicles.”

When contacted, Prabhjot Singh, deputy, chief administrative officer of Shalby hospital, said, “The matter is under investigation.”

