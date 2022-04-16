29 liquor bottles recovered from cars parked at Mohali hospital; 2 arrested
The Mohali police recovered 29 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and four boxes of beer from two cars parked on the premises of Shalby Hospital in Phase-9, Mohali, on Friday morning. The two cars – an Innova and a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga -- are registered in name of the hospital.
Two persons, namely Jagdeep Singh and Gursewak Singh, residents of Pawala village of Fatehgarh Sahib, have been arrested under the Excise Act.
Phase-8 station house officer (SHO) Ajitesh Kaushal said the accused were produced in the court and sent to one-day police remand. The relatives of the arrested drivers alleged that both have been implicated.
The drivers said they had joined duty at the hospital three days ago and were sent to Jammu this morning. They claimed that during this time, they neither took the car outside the hospital nor brought anything inside.
As per police sources, the cost of a bottle of the seized liquor is around ₹6,000 while that of one box is around ₹84,000.
The SHO said, “Such expensive liquor was kept hidden under the banners of the hospital in the vehicles. CCTV footage on the premises showed the drivers Jagdeep and Gursevak coming on a motorcycle around 4 am on Friday. At 4:30am, they made an entry in the register. In the CCTV, both are seen cleaning the car and at 6.45am, they were arrested by the police.”
The SHO said, “When police recovered the liquor, the keys of the cars were with these drivers, so they have been arrested. We are probing at whose behest and for what purpose the liquor was stored in the vehicles.”
When contacted, Prabhjot Singh, deputy, chief administrative officer of Shalby hospital, said, “The matter is under investigation.”
-
Mohali mayor conducts surprise checking of cleaning work
Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu and deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi on Friday conducted surprise inspection of cleaning operations in Phase 7, Sectors 70 and 71; Phase 3B2 and Mataur Village. During the checking, 14 employees were found absent. The mayor warned that strict action will be taken against the those found absent from duty. Sidhu asked the employees of MC's sanitation department to improve hygiene in their respective beats.
-
Panchkula police book 5 men for assaulting man
Five men have been booked for assaulting a resident of Kharak Mangoli. The accused have been identified as Monu, Vinay, Chotu, Saurav and Deepak. The victim, Amit Bidla, stated that he works at a saloon on Kalka-Panchkula Road and around three years ago, he had an altercation with Monu, who also lives in his village. A case was registered and the matter is pending in the local court.
-
Six private buses impounded in Zirakpur for defaulting on tax
Six private buses in Zirakpur were impounded for non-payment of bus tax, following a surprise check by Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Thursday evening. Bhullar, who was accompanied by Mohali regional transport officer Sukhwinder Kumar and other officials, checked 40 long-route buses. As per information, most of these buses were being run without proper documents. He said the checking was conducted after several complaints were received in this regard.
-
7 Chandigarh residents fined for washing cars, irrigating lawns in morning
Washing cars and irrigating lawns with potable water in the morning has landed seven city residents in hot water as the Chandigarh administration slapped them with a fine of ₹2,000 each, on the first day of the drive against water wastage. At least 18 teams of sub divisional engineers (SDEs) and junior engineers (JEs) carried out checking in several parts of the city between 5.30 am to 8.30 am.
-
Chandigarh: Man caught red-handed stealing copper wires from club
A man was caught red-handed while The accused, Ranjit (25), of Bhagwanpura village, Kishangarh, Chandigarh was trying to steal copper wires from the rooftop of Culture Club in Sector 26 on Thursday night. The accused, Ranjit (25), of Bhagwanpura village, Kishangarh, Chandigarh, was caught by the staff of the club and handed over to the police. A theft case has been registered. Two men were arrested for committing a theft at a house in Sector 41-B.
