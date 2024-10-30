29-year-old killed in car-truck crash at Himachal’s Una

A 29-year-old man lost his life and his co-passenger sustained severe injuries when their car collided with a truck on Tuesday morning in Amb, Una. The deceased and his friend were returning from a wedding in Kangra. (File)

The deceased was identified as Akshay Chauhan, a resident of Kotkhai in Shimla. The accident occurred near Dilwan in Amb Tehsil around 6:30 am.

According to reports, Akshay Chauhan and Agved Pandey from Uttar Pradesh, were returning from a wedding ceremony in Jawali, Kangra. As they neared Dilwan, their car collided head-on with an oncoming compressor truck.

Local residents quickly gathered at the spot and the duo was rushed to the hospital. Akshay succumbed to his injuries, while Agved has since been referred to PGI, Chandigarh.

Police have recorded Agved’s statement. The truck driver voluntarily reported to the Amb police station and provided his statement. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.