29-yr-old dies in accident in Sangrur

An accident claimed the life of 29-year-old Sahil Kumar, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, Dhuri, after he was hit by a speeding Bolero while returning from a visit to his father on January 21, 2025. Sahil was hit by a Bolero car coming from the Malerkotla side, which was reportedly speeding and driving in the wrong direction when it collided with him. (HT File)

Sahil’s father, Sekh Chandra, shared details of the incident, explaining that his son worked at a factory near Milan Palace. On the day of the tragedy, Sahil visited the factory and later met his father at Malerkotla Bypass for some work. It was during this meeting that the fatal accident occurred. Sahil was hit by a Bolero car coming from the Malerkotla side, which was reportedly speeding and driving in the wrong direction when it collided with him. The driver of the car fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving Sahil severely injured.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Sahil succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered against the accused, Chhinda Ram, a resident of Bowan, Fatehabad, under sections 106, 281, and 324(4) of the BNS at the Dhuri police station.

Inspector Jasveer Singh Toor confirmed that the accused is still absconding, though the Bolero vehicle involved in the incident has been seized by the police. Authorities are continuing their search for the driver.