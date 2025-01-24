Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

29-yr-old dies in accident in Sangrur

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Jan 24, 2025 06:38 AM IST

Sahil was hit by a Bolero car coming from the Malerkotla side, which was reportedly speeding and driving in the wrong direction when it collided with him.

An accident claimed the life of 29-year-old Sahil Kumar, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, Dhuri, after he was hit by a speeding Bolero while returning from a visit to his father on January 21, 2025.

Sahil was hit by a Bolero car coming from the Malerkotla side, which was reportedly speeding and driving in the wrong direction when it collided with him. (HT File)
Sahil was hit by a Bolero car coming from the Malerkotla side, which was reportedly speeding and driving in the wrong direction when it collided with him. (HT File)

Sahil’s father, Sekh Chandra, shared details of the incident, explaining that his son worked at a factory near Milan Palace. On the day of the tragedy, Sahil visited the factory and later met his father at Malerkotla Bypass for some work. It was during this meeting that the fatal accident occurred. Sahil was hit by a Bolero car coming from the Malerkotla side, which was reportedly speeding and driving in the wrong direction when it collided with him. The driver of the car fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving Sahil severely injured.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Sahil succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered against the accused, Chhinda Ram, a resident of Bowan, Fatehabad, under sections 106, 281, and 324(4) of the BNS at the Dhuri police station.

Inspector Jasveer Singh Toor confirmed that the accused is still absconding, though the Bolero vehicle involved in the incident has been seized by the police. Authorities are continuing their search for the driver.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On