2-day sub-junior and junior swimming tourney from Saturday

The 35th sub-junior and 47th junior Punjab swimming championship, 2024, for boys and girls will be organised by the district swimming association from July 20. The two-day tournament will be held under the guidance of Punjab swimming association. (HT Photo for representational purpose)

“The championships will be held at the swimming pool of Punjab Agricultural University, with the assistance of Vardhman Textiles Limited and would start on July 20, in the morning,” informed DSA president Apinder Singh Grewal.

About 170 boys and 60 girls from across the state, along with 35 qualified officials would be participating to annex 90 sets of gold, silver and bronze medals in the individual events and 16 sets of relays.

“Through this two-day championship, Punjab swimming teams of sub-junior and junior boys and girls would be selected for the 40th sub junior and 50th junior national aquatic championships to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from August 7 to 11 this year,” said honorary general secretary of DSA, Balraj Sharma.