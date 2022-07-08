2-day workshop on constitution literacy at PAU in Ludhiana
On the directions of secretary, sports and youth services, Punjab, Raj Kamal Chaudhary and director, youth services department, Ludhiana, Rajesh Dhiman, a two-day constitutional awareness workshop was organised by UNICEF and Community Youth Collective at Jacob auditorium,PAU, which commenced on Thursday.
A large number of young boys and girls from Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar districts would be participating in the workshop.
Speaking at the inaugural event, MLA Bagha Purana Amritpal Singh Sukhanand said constitutional awareness is important for every citizen. He also urged to spread this message to the masses so that the marginalised sections of the society could also be educated.
Assistant director youth services, Ludhiana, Malkit Mann elaborated on the agenda of the two-day programme and said the youth participating in the training would also be involved in various activities for constitutional literacy in their respective fields. He said, “This pilot project is being launched in three districts and will further be extended to other areas.”
UNICEF representative Tripat Kaur informed about the multiple sessions scheduled to be held in this workshop, adding that the group participants would further train 30 people to make the event a massive success.
-
Uttar Pradesh government claims consistent increase in revenue collections
The Uttar Pradesh government has claimed consistent improvement in situation on the revenue collection front, earning Rs 4095.53 crore more revenue in June 2022 than the collections made in same month last year. It collected total revenue of Rs 15259.64 crore against Rs 11,164.11 crore collected in the same month in 2021-2022. It had claimed revenue collections of about Rs 14,139.62 crore for May 2022 and Rs 12854.10 crore for April 2022.
-
Mega block on Harbour line after part of 46-year-old wall collapses
Central Railway motorman Shashikant Kamble applied the emergency brakes in the nick of time after he saw a portion of a dilapidated wall belonging to a BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport sub-station built atop the railways boundary wall, collapsing on to the track between Masjid Bunder and Sandhurst Road stations. At least 100 local train services were delayed and 50 train services were partially cancelled (terminated before they reached their destination) on the Harbour line.
-
Day 3 of chain hunger strike: BJP extends support to Ludhiana MC employees’ stir
As the chain hunger strike by municipal corporation employees' union— Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee— entered the third day, Bharatiya Janata Party extended support to the protesting employees on Thursday. BJP district president Pushpinder Singal, among other leaders, participated in the protest outside the MC's Zone-A office and said they would support to the employees in their fight to get their genuine demand fulfilled. Shiromani Akali Dal had also extended support to the protesting employees.
-
229 pothole complaints in less than a fortnight as heavy rains batter the city, only 16 resolved
Mumbai According to the data available with BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, more than 80% of the pothole-related complaints the civic body received this year has been between June 30 and July 6, after the city began receiving its first spell of heavy rains on June 30. The civic body has received 229 pothole-related complaints in June and July this year through its “Pothole Fixit” mobile application, of which only 16 potholes have been fixed.
-
Disproportionate assets case: HC seeks jail record of OP Chautala
The Delhi High Court on Thursday called for the jail record of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in connection with his conviction and four-year sentence in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. Justice Yogesh Khanna issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Chautala's challenge to his conviction and sentencing in the matter as well as on his plea for suspension of the sentence imposed by the trial court.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics