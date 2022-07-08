2-day workshop on constitution literacy at PAU in Ludhiana

On the directions of secretary, sports and youth services, Punjab, Raj Kamal Chaudhary and director, youth services department, Ludhiana, Rajesh Dhiman, a two-day constitutional awareness workshop was organised by UNICEF and Community Youth Collective at Jacob auditorium,PAU, which commenced on Thursday.

A large number of young boys and girls from Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar districts would be participating in the workshop.

Speaking at the inaugural event, MLA Bagha Purana Amritpal Singh Sukhanand said constitutional awareness is important for every citizen. He also urged to spread this message to the masses so that the marginalised sections of the society could also be educated.

Assistant director youth services, Ludhiana, Malkit Mann elaborated on the agenda of the two-day programme and said the youth participating in the training would also be involved in various activities for constitutional literacy in their respective fields. He said, “This pilot project is being launched in three districts and will further be extended to other areas.”

UNICEF representative Tripat Kaur informed about the multiple sessions scheduled to be held in this workshop, adding that the group participants would further train 30 people to make the event a massive success.