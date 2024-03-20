2-fold rise in first-time voters in Panchkula since 2019

The number of first-time voters from Panchkula district, which falls in the Ambala constituency, has recorded an over two-fold rise since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Unregistered voters are encouraged to enrol in the electoral roll by visiting the Panchkula DC office before April 25. (HT)

Compared to 2,531 first-time voters in 2019, this time around, 6,362 youths have enrolled to pick the constituency’s next member of Parliament (MP).

Reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, the constituency will go to polls on May 25, with a total of 4,22,642 voters. Among them, 2,22,159 are male; 2,00,458 female and 25 third gender.

Rattan Lal Kataria from the BJP held this Lok Sabha seat until his death in May 2023. This time, his wife, Banto Kataria, is BJP’s bet in this constituency, while other parties have yet to announce their candidates.

Panchkula deputy commissioner and district election officer Sushil Sarwan said 6,362 voters, in the age group of 18-19, will cast vote for the first time from Panchkula.

At 97,275, the maximum number of voters are in the 30 to 39 age group, followed by 89,148 in the 40 to 49 age group. The Panchkula district electorate also includes as many as 13,080 citizens over the age of 80. “For the first time, elderly people aged above 85 will be able to vote from home as per their demand,” said the officer.

He encouraged unregistered voters to enrol in the electoral roll by visiting the DC office before April 25.

2,299 voters with physical disabilities

The deputy commissioner said there were 2,299 voters with physical disabilities in the district and all necessary arrangements, including wheelchairs, will be made for them at polling stations. Pick-and-drop arrangements will also be made for voters who are unable to visit the polling station due to disabilities.