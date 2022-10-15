2nd phase of PRI polls announced in nine Haryana districts

: The Haryana State Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule of the second phase of elections to the panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) in nine districts of the state to be held on November 9 and 12.

State election commissioner (SEC) Dhanpat Singh said that the second phase of PRI polls will be held in Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonepat.

As per a press statement, voting in the second phase polls for members of zila parishad and panchayat samiti will be held on November 9 and on November 12, polls for the posts of sarpanch and panch will be conducted.

The SEC said that with the election announcement, the model code of conduct has come into force in the rural areas of the nine districts.

He said that the voting of sarpanch, members of panchayat samiti, and zila Parishad would be done through EVM, while the polling for the panches will be done through ballot paper. ENDS